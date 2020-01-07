Home Business

'Pay cut, disciplinary action': Government warns employees ahead of January 8 strike

'Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action,' the government order said.

For representational purposes.

NEW DELHI: The Centre has warned its employees of "consequences" if they go on strike called on January 8 by one of their associations to protest against union government's policies including labour reforms, foreign direct investment (FDI) and privatisation, according to a Personnel ministry order.

The Central Trade Union, except Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, and their affiliates in different sectors are mobilising workers and employees for their proposed nationwide general strike on January 8, to protest against some of the central government policies and press for 12-point common demands of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security among others.

"Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," the order said.

In a missive issued to all central government departments, it said existing instructions prohibit a government servant from participating in any form of strike including mass casual leave etc.

It said the right to form the association does not include any guaranteed right to strike or protest. "There is no statutory provision empowering the employees to go on strike," the ministry said.

The Supreme Court has also agreed in several judgements that going on a strike is a grave misconduct under the rules and that misconduct by the government employees is required to be dealt with in accordance with law, it said.

"All officers are also requested not to sanction casual leave or any other kind of leave to the officers and employees, if applied for, during the period of proposed strike, and ensure that willing officers are allowed hindrance free entry into the office premises," said the order, also issued to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) asking it to ensure strict vigil.

