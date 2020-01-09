Home Business

Finance Minister Sitharaman skips PM Modi's meeting with economists on growth, jobs 

Sources said the Prime Minister took suggestions on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy.

Published: 09th January 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present at the meeting which Prime Minister Narendra Modi held for two hours on Thursday with over 30 industry experts and economists to review and take their views on steps to revive the Indian economy on growth and employment.

Ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21, Modi met economists and sector experts at the Niti Aayog to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth which is projected to drop to 5 per cent this fiscal.

The high-profile meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, besides Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and other senior officials of the think-tank.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, too was present at the meeting which discussed a host of issues, including those related to agriculture, infrastructure sectors.

The meeting assumes significance as the government is in the process of formulating Budget proposals for 2020-21, the focus of which is likely to be on accelerating economic growth which is estimated to slip to an 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20.

The Prime Minister on Monday interacted with top business tycoons to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her second Union Budget on February 1.

He has sought suggestions and ideas from people on the Union Budget which is likely to be presented on February 1.

ALSO READ: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget for tax relief

"The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov," the PM said according to a statement posted on his official website on Thursday.

Modi had earlier tweeted seeking suggestions for the Union Budget.

The MyGov platform had also tweeted that "@FinMinIndia looks forward to your suggestions for the #UnionBudget2020 which will be presented in Parliament in the upcoming session. Share your valuable ideas in the field of #Farmers, #Education & others."

ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman tells traders GST will be 'simplified' further

The prime minister often seeks suggestions from people on various issues.

He had been seeking ideas for his Independence Day speech.

People have also been giving suggestions to the prime minister for his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Prime Minister Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp