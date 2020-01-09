Finance Minister Sitharaman skips PM Modi's meeting with economists on growth, jobs 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present at the meeting which Prime Minister Narendra Modi held for two hours on Thursday with over 30 industry experts and economists to review and take their views on steps to revive the Indian economy on growth and employment.

Ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21, Modi met economists and sector experts at the Niti Aayog to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth which is projected to drop to 5 per cent this fiscal.

The high-profile meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, besides Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and other senior officials of the think-tank.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, too was present at the meeting which discussed a host of issues, including those related to agriculture, infrastructure sectors.

The meeting assumes significance as the government is in the process of formulating Budget proposals for 2020-21, the focus of which is likely to be on accelerating economic growth which is estimated to slip to an 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20.

The Prime Minister on Monday interacted with top business tycoons to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her second Union Budget on February 1.

He has sought suggestions and ideas from people on the Union Budget which is likely to be presented on February 1.

"The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov," the PM said according to a statement posted on his official website on Thursday.

Modi had earlier tweeted seeking suggestions for the Union Budget.

The MyGov platform had also tweeted that "@FinMinIndia looks forward to your suggestions for the #UnionBudget2020 which will be presented in Parliament in the upcoming session. Share your valuable ideas in the field of #Farmers, #Education & others."

The prime minister often seeks suggestions from people on various issues.

He had been seeking ideas for his Independence Day speech.

People have also been giving suggestions to the prime minister for his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme.

