Home Business

Gold demand records 30 per cent dip in last six months: GJC

He suggested that the government during the budget for 2020 may consider reducing the import duty from the current 12.5 per cent to six per cent.

Published: 11th January 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The total business volume of gems and jewellery industry has posted a 30 per cent decline in terms of demand over the last six months, a top industry official said on Friday.

All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Anantha Padmanabhan said business has come down by 30 per cent volume-wise in last six months and workshops were not engaged while some were shutting down operations.

"We have already approached the Prime Minister's Office, Home Minister (Amit Shah) and Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) to reduce imports duty and goods and service tax business has come down by 30 per cent volume-wise in last six months," he told reporters.

Padmanabhan claimed that due to the increase in customs duty, goods and services tax there was an increase in gold smuggling besides customers were also opting to purchase gold from countries like Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore.

He suggested that the government during the budget for 2020 may consider reducing the import duty from the current 12.5 per cent to six per cent.

Padmanabhan appealed to the government to constitute a 'steering committee' before coming out a notification making hallmarking of gold mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021.

The hallmarking of jewellery is to ensure purity of precious metal. Through the steering committee the government may seek industry's views before issuing the notification on hallmarking, he said.

To a query, he said various issues led to the fall of gold imports in 2019 to 710 tonnes as compared to 766 tonnes in 2018.

To a question if rising tensions between the United States and Iran and its impact on the jewellery industry, he said it may lead to volatility in gold prices in 2020. "Prices are going to be fluctuating till US elections," he said.

He was hopeful that the industry would post a 10 per cent increase in business volume in 2020 despite a 30 per cent drop in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold demand
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp