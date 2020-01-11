Home Business

No need to panic about oil prices: Dharmendra Pradhan on US-Iran tensions

Iranian strikes followed the killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week on US President Donald Trump's orders.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said there is no need to panic about oil prices owing to present tensions between Iran and the US.

"The government has taken a position to wait and watch and there is no need to panic," he said on the sidelines of a CII event here.

There are tensions in the Persian Gulf due to geopolitical reasons, the Union minister said.

"There is no dearth of crude oil in the global market. Yes, there has been some spike in oil prices, but for the last two days it is subdued," Pradhan said.

Crude oil prices rose to a three-month high of almost USD 72 a barrel soon after Iranian airstrikes at US-Iraqi military bases but cooled off amid speculation that Tehran is opting for limited retaliation over the killing of its top general.

Iranian strikes followed the killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week on US President Donald Trump's orders.

Tensions between the two nations have flared since the US reimposed sanctions on Iran last year over its nuclear programme.

India is heavily dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and any spike in prices of crude oil in the international market has a direct bearing on its economy.

Not just imports but even domestic crude oil is priced according to global benchmarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan US-Iran tensions Iran Missile Attacks
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp