Home Business

CAIT plans protest ahead of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos' Delhi visit

Confederation of All Indian Traders seeks PM’s intervention to take up their issues with the chief of e-commerce firm

Published: 12th January 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (File | AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Chief of global e-commerce giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who is scheduled to attend his firm’s first Small and Medium Business (SMB) summit ‘Smbhav’ in New Delhi, is likely to face the ire of 700 lakh retailers, who have planned an agitation ahead of his visit.

The retailers, under the umbrella association of Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), have also sought PM Modi’s intervention in the matter and urged him to take up their issues with the Amazon chief during their likely meeting.

Amazon said it is aiming to empower the SMBs and help them explore more opportunities to grow their businesses via the technology platforms.

“Amazon Smbhav is a first-of-its-kind mega summit in India that focuses on gaining various perspectives from renowned industry experts, policymakers and solution providers on areas most relevant to SMBs in today’s ecosystem,” the e-tailer said on its website.

However, CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal described the upcoming Amazon conclave as “pompous”, aimed to show fake solidarity with small businessmen and entrepreneurs in India.

“These SMB summits will not help the businessmen of this country. E-commerce firms have been engaging with SMBs and entrepreneurs from the last five years, but it has been of no help to them. CAIT has come to their rescue and we seek PM Modi’s intervention for the same,” Khandelwal told The Sunday Standard.

“Amazon already has 5 lakh retailers on their portals. Let them announce what all they have done so far to empower the existing retailers on their platform. What is the quantum of business these retailers are doing annually since the last five years? Were any of them listed as top 20 sellers during the last five years? The answers to these questions will expose Amazon. It’s nothing but just eyewash to set right the wrongdoing,” said Khandelwal.

The traders’ body said they have already apprised the finance and commerce ministries of the “gross violation of FDI norms” by e-commerce companies in India by means of predatory pricing, deep discounting and preferential treatment to the retailers, which have led to 50 per cent loss of sales as well as caused massive GST revenue loss to the government.

Our duty is to apprise the Prime Minister that the business model of e-commerce firms is destructive to the nation and its people.

“We are planning to hod a nationwide demonstration against Jeff Bezos’ visit, which will be held on January 15,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeff Bezos Amazon
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp