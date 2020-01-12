Home Business

Kirloskar Brothers not diversifying, but eyeing global market

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL), one of the country’s oldest industrial houses, will continue to increase its focus and market share in the fluid management business.

Published: 12th January 2020 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

From L-R, Pratima Kirloskar, Alok Kirloskar, CMD Sanjay Kirloskar and Rama Kirloskar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

The Pune-based company, which recently completed 100 years of incorporation said there is a massive growth opportunity for the firm in India as well as in the global market.

“We will continue to focus on fluid management. We are looking at the global market which is big, fragmented and growing,” Sanjay Kirloskar, CMD, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd told this publication.

On being asked about the reason behind the company not venturing into other verticals such as telecom, e-commerce or retail, Sanjay said, they are doing what is relevant for them.

“While we make pump, we are present in everything related to it.We want to be a company that delivers anything that is required around the world in fluid management.” 

Commenting about the company’s 130 years of existence, Sanjay said, one of the landmark events for them happened in the year 2003 when they became a true MNC by acquiring SSP Pumps, which is currently headed by his son Alok Kirloskar.

Since 2000, KBL has made four global acquisitions and now has six global manufacturing facilities across the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, the US and Thailand. KBL has a presence in 165 countries and 18 manufacturing facilities around the world.

According to Alok Kirloskar, non-executive director, KBL, and MD of SPP Pumps UK, global centrifugal pump market is pegged at $48 billion while the total pump market is estimated at $62 billion and is growing at a good pace.

“When you control just three per cent of the world market share it would not make sense to venture into other businesses.”

In India, however, the company is synonym with everything related to pumps. KBL solutions are used in providing drinking water to over 35 per cent of India’s population while pumps water to over 60 per cent of irrigable land. Despite this, the firm feels there is an opportunity for them in the home turf, and the way they can achieve this is through innovation.

“New buildings are coming up, then there are smart cities, Jal Boards need efficient systems to reduce cost of operation … ,” said the father-son duo. 

KBL’s expansion 

Since 2000, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) has made four global acquisitions and now has six global manufacturing facilities across the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, the United States and Thailand. KBL has presence in 165 countries and 18 manufacturing facilities around the world

TAGS
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Sanjay Kirloskar






