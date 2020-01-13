Home Business

A uniform, standard health cover from April 1

The insurers are mandated to offer the product from April 1, 2020, onwards and need no pre-approval from IRDAI for this.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

The insurers are mandated to offer the product from April 1, 2020, onwards and need no pre-approval from IRDAI for this.

The insurers are mandated to offer the product from April 1, 2020, onwards and need no pre-approval from IRDAI for this.

By Pradeep Pandey
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has made it mandatory for general and health insurers to come up with a standard individual health insurance product, which can cater to the basic health needs of a customer, with a maximum sum insured of Rs 5 lakh and minimum of Rs 1 lakh. So far, the only standardised insurance product had been the motor insurance.

The insurers are mandated to offer the product from April 1, 2020, onwards and need no pre-approval from IRDAI for this. The minimum entry age is fixed as 18 years and maximum 65. The policy has no exit age and has the provision of lifelong renewability. The dependents will be covered from the age of three months to 25 years, subject to the definition of ‘family’. If the dependent is aged above 18 years and is financially independent, s/he would be ineligible for coverage in subsequent renewals.   

According to Subramanyam  Brahmajosyula, head (underwriting & reinsurance), SBI General Insurance, with the introduction of a standardised product, the customer can confidently choose any insurer, knowing full well that they have a product with common policy wordings.

A standardised product will also make it easier for customers to exercise the option of portability. Insurance companies will now have to distinguish themselves in the premiums they charge and their servicing capabilities, especially at the claims stage, he said.

Pallavi Roy, head (products), IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, also agreed that the easy-to-understand standard health insurance product will facilitate seamless portability and convenience of purchase.  
The IRDAI guidelines have provided clarity on the definitions of portability and migration as well. “While migration allows a policyholder to migrate from one plan to another or from group policy to individual policy of the same insurer with the credit gained for pre-existing conditions and time-bound exclusions with the previous policy, portability allows a customer to port his or her policy from one insurer to another with the credit gained for pre-existing conditions and time-bound exclusions with the previous policy,” said Gurdeep Singh Batra, head (retail underwriting), Bajaj Allianz.

Non-life insurance

Non-life insurance firms saw  11.5 per cent rise in premium collections at Rs 15,980.81 crore in December 2019, said IRDAI. About 34 firms had collected a premium of Rs 14,334.98 crore in December 2018, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRDAI SBI General Insurance
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp