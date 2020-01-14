Budget should focus on job creation: India Inc to Modi government

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Union Budget just around the corner, three top Indian industrialists have said the government should focus on creating jobs and increasing infrastructure spending.

While TVS Motors chairman Venu Srinivasan highlighted the need for job creation, Ajay Shriram, chairman of the DCM Shriram Group and Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman, Hero Enterprises stressed on the need to revive the rural economy and increase infrastructure activity.

The three industrialists were speaking at the launch of Munjal’s book called ‘The Making of Hero’, which details the journey of the four founding brothers of the group.

“The budget should focus on creating more jobs. Educated people in the country get to know what is happening in places like China, Europe, etc. and they are asking why this is not happening in India. We need jobs with growth,” said Srinivasan.

High levels of unemployment indicated by NSSO data shows that lack of jobs have become a significant problem.

Meanwhile, Shriram also said that the budget should focus on reviving the stressed agriculture sector.

“Even as some steps are being taken to revive the agrarian economy, somehow, nothing is happening there. We need a GST-type (reform) to lift the sector,” he further said.