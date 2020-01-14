Home Business

Selling 5 lakh units in four years, Brezza outperforms all

Brezza is currently priced in the range of Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 10.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Published: 14th January 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti's Brezza

Maruti's Brezza

By Express News Service

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), in its efforts to become a serious utility vehicle player, completed a major milestone on Monday with its top-selling SUV — Vitara Brezza — crossing the 5 lakh unit sales mark in just 47 months since its launch.

Brezza is currently priced in the range of Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 10.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). MSIL has achieved the mark even though it is yet to launch a petrol option for the highly popular model. 

According to sales data, Brezza has consistently managed to maintain average monthly sales of around 10,000 units despite facing strong competition from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

While Hyundai’s 2019 debutant Venue dominated the market for a while, Brezza snatched back the top position in the sub compact UV segment in December with a huge margin.

MSIL had sold 13,658 units of the Brezza in December 2019, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 41 per cent as against 9,667 units of the model sold in the same month last year. In comparison, Hyundai sold 9,521 units of the Venue in the same month. 

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said that the Brezza, designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, has struck the right chord with Indian customers.

“Five lakh unit sales in just 47 months is testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature-packed compact SUVs. We are confident that Vitara Brezza will continue to win hearts of customers across India,” Srivastava said. 

Going forward, MSIL is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Brezza during the upcoming Auto Expo in February this year. According to reports, the SUV will be equipped with a 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine, the same unit that powers Maruti’s sedan Ciaz. The unit churns out 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque.

At present, Brezza is powered by the BS4-compliant, 4-cylinder, 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that delivers 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. MSIL had earlier stated that it would stop selling diesel-powered vehicles once the BS-VI emission regime comes into effect from April 1, 2020.

Brezza, along with the Ertiga, S-Cross and XL-6, also helped MSIL reduce the impact of the demand slowdown faced by the auto sector. While the company’s mini segment fell 41.3 per cent year-on-year in the April-December period to 178,404 units, the fall in sales of UVs was just 5.2 per cent during the same period. 

Last month, Maruti had registered a 17.7 per cent rise in demand for its UVs. Design-wise, Maruti claims that Brezza is the first vehicle to bring in concepts like a dual colour scheme, floating roof and a SMART PLAY infotainment system to compact SUVs.

“Brezza complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety. The compact SUV comes loaded with new safety features comprising dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed warning alert, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters, features which are standard across all variants,” MSIL said.

Rs 7.63-10.4 L is the current price range of the available variants of the Brezza (ex-showroom) 13,658 units of the Vitara Brezza were sold in the month of December 2019 alone

Under the hood 

At present, Brezza is powered by the BS4-compliant, 4-cylinder, 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that delivers 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. MSIL had earlier stated that it would stop selling diesel-powered vehicles once the BS-VI emission regime comes into effect from April 1, 2020. Going forward, MSIL is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Vitarra Brezza during the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India Vitara Brezza MSIL
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp