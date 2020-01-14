Home Business

Wipro Q3 net profit falls by 3.2 per cent to Rs 24,629 crore

Wipro said it also won major deals in the Middle-East, Japan and the US in its services, digital and cloud application services.

Published: 14th January 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The net profit of IT services major Wipro Ltd fell 3.2 per cent to Rs 24,629 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2019-20, from Rs 25,444 crore it reported in the same quarter a year ago, the company announced on Tuesday. Its overall revenue, however, increased 2.7 per cent to Rs 154.705 crore from Rs 150.595 crore a year ago. Wipro has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share.

The IT services segment of the software exported grew 2.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter at $2,094.8 million; the operating margin also recovered this quarter, growing sequentially at 0.3 per cent in Q3FY20 from 18.4 per cent a quarter ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Wipro said it also won major deals in the Middle-East, Japan and the US in its services, digital and cloud application services. “We have delivered a good quarter with secular growth across all business units, geographies and practices. We remain focused on deepening our customer relationships, converting our funnel and winning large deals,”  said Wipro CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala.

The IT firm said it expected the revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,095-2,137 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wipro wipro earnings
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp