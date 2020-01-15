Home Business

Seven firms to list their commercial papers on BSE for Rs 8,812 crore issue size

CPs are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflect prevailing market interest rates.

Published: 15th January 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said seven companies, including Grasim Industries Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and HDFC Securities Ltd, have filed applications to list their commercial papers (CPs) with the bourse for a total issue size of Rs 8,812 crore.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Julius Baer Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd made applications to list their CPs at BSE for an issue size of Rs 4,000 crore, Rs 1,750 crore, Rs 1,075 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, respectively, BSE said in a release.

Besides, HDFC Securities Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd and KEC International Ltd made applications to list their CPs at BSE for an issue size of Rs 490 crore, Rs 477 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively, it said.

After the process, the effective date of listing CPs with the exchange will be January 16, it added.

"Till date 84 issuers have done 677 issuances of commercial papers and have successfully listed CPs of Rs 1,97,882 crore on BSE.

The weighted average yield of these issuances is 6.06 per cent with an average tenor of 148 days", BSE noted.

A CP is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowing and provides an additional instrument to investors.

Such instruments can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of one year from the date of issue.

CPs are usually issued at a discount from face value and reflect prevailing market interest rates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Reliance Jio Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd HDFC Securities Ltd
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp