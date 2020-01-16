Maruti to train 800 drivers under Haryana Skill Development Mission

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has undertaken an initiative to train 800 drivers in the current fiscal as part of a joint programme with the Haryana government.

The country's largest carmaker has initiated driver training programme under Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM).

Training will be conducted at company's operated Institute of Driving & Traffic Research (IDTR) at Bahadurgarh and at Rohtak, MSI said in a statement.

The company's association with HSDM is targeted to create a pool of better vehicle drivers and make the roads safer in the state, it added.

The institutes at Bahadurgarh and Rohtak are a joint venture between MSI and Haryana Transport Department.

"The candidates will undergo a comprehensive training module, which will include training on driving as well as good driving behaviour. This skill training and behavioural change is important to make our roads safer," MSI Executive Advisor CSR Ajay Kumar Tomer said. Around 800 youth would be trained as part of the initiative in the first phase, the company said.