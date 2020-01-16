Home Business

Petrol, diesel prices cut after slump in crude rates

Diesel costs Rs 68.92 a litre in Delhi, Rs 72.27 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 71.29 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.83 a litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

Published: 16th January 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DEALH: After no change on Wednesday, the fuel prices dropped on Thursday as the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise and that of diesel by 14 paise across all major cities in the country.

Petrol now costs Rs 75.55 a litre in Delhi, Rs 81.14 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.23 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.49 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 68.92 a litre in Delhi, Rs 72.27 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 71.29 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.83 a litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

Crude oil rates which had gone above $70 a barrel in the international market have eased a little bit and is now hovering around $64 a barrel after the threat of conflict between the US and Iran receded further.

The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petrol Petrol prices Diesel Diesel prices
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp