Home Business

GST rate cut remains auto companies’ top demand ahead of Budget

According to SIAM president Rajan Wadhera, prices of BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles can go up by 8-10 per cent and prices of BS-VI compliant passenger vehicles can go up by 3-7 per cent.

Published: 17th January 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

With automobile sales falling to a record low in 2019 and showing no sign of recovery in near future, automakers have once again asked the central government to bring down the GST rate on vehicles from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. According to automakers, the auto sales will take a big hit in coming months due to higher prices of BS-VI compliant vehicles, which in turn will adversely impact the demand.

“The government should also look at offsetting the increase in GST costs due to the recently-introduced BS-VI norms to stimulate the market demand for ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles,” said Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India. However, sources in the finance ministry have indicated that they are not in a position to go for such a big cut.

Automakers and industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had earlier lobbied hard before the GST Council for a 10 per cent cut, but could not avail it. Further, Y S Guleria, senior VP, marketing and sales, HMSI, is not very hopeful about the government giving any concession to the auto industry over GST rates. However, he added that if this happens, it will definitely help from a customer point of view.

“In the near future, we do not see any positive revival coming in the market, and after some time in the longterm ... But for the next two quarters, we are not that upbeat because there is a transition which is going to happen from April 1,” Guleria said, referring to the BS-VI emission norms becoming mandatory.

According to SIAM president Rajan Wadhera, prices of BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles can go up by 8-10 per cent and prices of BS-VI compliant passenger vehicles can go up by 3-7 per cent. “Most automakers will be passing on this increased cost to consumers. We have seen when prices go up to this extent, demand is impacted.

The government should lower GST so that auto sales do not get affected,” Wadhera said, releasing December auto sales figure. Besides rate cut, SIAM is said to have proposed the government to offer an incentive-based vehicle scrappage policy to boost demand. Reeling under major slowdown for over a year now, India’s auto industry recorded its worst-ever sales decline in two decades in 2019.

According to the SIAM data, overall auto sales in 2019 declined by 13.77 per cent at 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018, as vehicle prices witnessed a significant hike in the last 18 months, economic activity slowed down and rural consumption fell to a record low. Automakers want the government to make electric vehicles (EVs) popular. “We hope the government provides the right policy, incentives, charging infrastructure to put more EVs on roads,” said Chaba.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST BS-VI Budget 2020 Union budget 2020
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp