Kiran Mazumdar-Shah fourth Indian to be honoured with Australia's highest civilian honour

An alumnus of Federation University Australia, Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder of Biocon - one of India's largest biopharmaceutical companies.

Published: 18th January 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw,the founder of Biocon, one of India's largest bio-pharmaceutical companies, became the fourth Indian citizen to be honoured with Australia's highest civilian honour.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu, invested Dr Shaw as an Honorary Member within the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division on Friday.

The others to be honoured include batsman Sachin Tendulkar in 2012, Former Attorney General of India, Soli Jehangir Sorabjee in 2006 and Mother Teresa of Kolkata (Agnes GonxhaBojaxhiu) in 1982. 

"The Australian Government has chosen to bestow this honour on Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for her immense contribution in advancing Australia's bilateral relationship with India," said Sidhu in a release.

An alumnus of Federation University Australia, Dr Shaw helps in promoting women in STEM through the joint research programs developed between Biocon and Deakin University, Australia, for gender equality. 

Shaw, an Australian Global Alumni Ambassador, is also recognised for her sustained and significant contribution to industry academia collaboration between Australia and India. 

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Indian and Australian business, the diplomatic corps, and family, friends and peers of Dr Mazumdar-Shaw.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Indian and Australian business, the diplomatic corps, and family, friends and peers of Dr Mazumdar-Shaw.

Speaking at the event,  Sidhu said, "Dr Mazumdar-Shaw is a tireless champion of the commercial, educational, and people-to-people links between our two countries, and this award recognises her commitment to progressing the Australia-India partnership."

(With PTI inputs)

