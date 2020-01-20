Home Business

Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019 compared to 18.6% in 2018: DGCA

The passenger load factors of all major airlines - Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara - declined in December 2019 as compared to November last year, as per the DGCA data.

Published: 20th January 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Airstrip, Aeroplane, aviation

Representational image (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could be a major worry for the aviation sector, the domestic air traffic has witnessed its lowest growth in the last six years. It dropped to 3.74 per cent in 2019 as compared to 18.6 per cent in 2018. Officials said that shutdown of Jet Airways is one of the main reasons behind the single-digit growth rate.

Due to competitive pricing by private airlines, the domestic air traffic has seen a double-digit growth in last few years.  The domestic air passenger traffic last registered a single-digit yearly growth back in 2014 (9.7 per cent).

Thereafter in the year 2015, it registered 20.34 per cent growth and it touched substantially 23.18  per cent in the year 2016 with 9.98 crore passengers.

During the year 2019, domestic scheduled carriers carried 144.17 million passengers as against 138.98 million passengers they carried during 2018. 

Expressing disappointment, a senior DGCA official said, “This is a bit disappointing. In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double-digit growth should be back sooner rather than later.”

Jet airways grounded its operations in April last year as it ran out of money and failed to raise funds to stay afloat.  More than 800 daily flights were pulled out of the market, leading to a capacity cut, which ultimately shrank the market in April and months thereafter.

Private player IndiGo continued to rule the market as it carried nearly one in every two passengers. Its market share stood at 47.1 per cent during 2019 as against 41.5 per cent market share in 2018.

The airline carried 67.91 million passengers in 2019, up from nearly 57.63 million passengers in 2018.

No-frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd flew 21.53 million passengers, achieving a 14.9 per cent market share in 2019. The airline had carried 17.1 million passengers in 2018, thus registering a market share of 12.3 per cent.

National carrier Air India Ltd registered a 12.7 per cent domestic market share as it flew 18.36 million passengers in 2019. The airline had same market share in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation domestic air passenger traffic
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp