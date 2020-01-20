Home Business

Vodafone Idea exit or not, Jio is India’s largest telco

BSNL has maintained its momentum from the previous few months when it had been the only telco other than Jio to add its total mobile user base.

Published: 20th January 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jio and Vodafone

Jio and Vodafone (File Photo| Reuters)

By Jonathan Ananda 
Express News Service

Telecom sector experts have spent the past week highlighting the possibility of a bonanza for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the instance of a Vodafone Idea exit, but the Mukesh Ambani-led telco has already snatched the title of India’s largest telecom service provider from its beleaguered rival. The latest wireless subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for November 2019 shows that Jio now has the largest number of mobile subscribers — a position held by Vodafone Idea (VIL) ever since the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in August 2018. 

Jio had become India’s largest telco in terms of revenue market share several months earlier and is already one of Reliance Industries’ most profitable enterprises. For the third quarter, Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 62.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to `1,350 crore.

According to TRAI, Jio ended November 2019 with 369.93 million subscribers and a 32.04 per cent subscriber market share. It continued to add a steady stream of users to its rolls during the month, boasting net subscriber additions of 5.6 million compared to the previous month. 

VIL, on the other hand, continued to bleed customers. The company lost a net of 36.4 million subscribers in November, bringing its total user base down to 336.26 million or 29.12 per cent of the market. Except for October 2019, VIL has lost net subscribers during every single month since its merger. In October 2019, VIL had held a subscriber market share of 31.49 per cent while Jio held just 30.79 per cent. 

Following suit is Bharti Airtel, which has managed to do much better than its fellow incumbent in the face of the Jio onslaught. Airtel has begun expanding its user base after Jio’s initial launch and in November 2019, the company maintained its momentum. Airtel finished the month with 28.35 per cent subscriber market share and 327.3 million users, adding a net of 1.65 million users. 

BSNL has also maintained its momentum from the previous few months when it had been the only telco other than Jio to add its total mobile user base. BSNL finished the month with 117.59 million users, up by a net 338,480 users. 

VIL’s potential exit due to an inability to pay Supreme Court-mandated statutory dues could turn into a welcome gift to Reliance Jio. While analysts expect both Airtel and Jio to benefit, the Mukesh Ambani firm is expected to snap up 70 per cent of VIL subscribers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Jio
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp