Home Business

Auto loan offtake sees little growth amid a slowing economy

The less-then-impressive growth in automobile loans comes even as banks have begun recording a shift in preferences toward more consumer-focused borrowing.

Published: 21st January 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The ongoing economic slowdown may have resulted in banks recording solid increases in the disbursement of personal loans, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks and analysts show that this rise has not extended to the vehicle loan category. 

According to Centrum Research, while personal loans grew 16.4 per cent year-on-year during the month of November 2019 compared to 17.2 per cent during October 2019. However, while housing loans and other personal loans grew 18.3 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively, vehicle loans only grew 4.7 per cent compared to 5 per cent a month ago. 

“On the retail side (in calender year 2019), auto loan growth has been muted, while unsecured and under-penetrated segments such as credit cards and personal loans continue exhibiting robust trends. This is indicative of significant cross-sell opportunities. Regarding auto trends, we noted from our discussion with banks that commercial vehicle loan growth will remain tepid for the next few quarters, while growth in other auto segments will revive gradually,” said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a recent note. 

The less-then-impressive growth in automobile loans comes even as banks have begun recording a shift in preferences toward more consumer-focused borrowing.

“Flattening demand for large-ticket asset purchases is causing slower asset finance loan originations, while consumers may be increasingly turning to consumption credit products to help finance day-to-day living expenses. This shift in consumer credit demand warrants ongoing monitoring to understand the impact on lender portfolios,” says Abhay Kelkar, vice president of research and consulting for TransUnion CIBIL. 

According to the credit tracker, the lending categories which recorded highest growth during the third quarter of 2019 were credit cards and personal loans, which grew by 40.7 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

However, moderate rates of growth were witnessed in auto loans (10.3 per cent), loans against property (11.6 per cent) and home loans (10 per cent) respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Economy Auto loan
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp