Home Business

Hyundai developing mass-market electric vehicles for Indian roads

HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said the auto industry would not be impacted much even with vehicle prices going up due to adoption of new regulatory mechanisms.

Published: 21st January 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai

HMIL's market share has increased by 1 per cent this year. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) expects new product launches to help the company sustain sales momentum next fiscal even as it sees short-term challenge to demand after BS-VI norms come into effect from April 1, a top company official said.

The company, whose market share has increased by 1 per cent this year despite a 7 per cent de-growth in overall volume, is also gearing up to cater to diesel vehicle demand with main rival Maruti Suzuki India walking out of the segment.

"Last year (2019-20) has been a very challenging period not only for us but for the entire industry. We witnessed a de-growth despite launching products like Venue and Kona. Our annual volume de-grew by 7 per cent last year, but still our situation was better than the industry," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim told PTI.

On company's outlook for next fiscal, he added: "We strongly believe that the sales momentum can be carried forward in coming year as well because we are launching Aura, new Creta shortly and other products as well... I believe we can outperform and can do better in coming year as well."

Kim said the auto industry would not be impacted much even with vehicle prices going up due to adoption of new regulatory mechanisms.

"From price perspective, due to change in regulations, cost will increase and it will have some negative impact on the demand.

But at the same time, there will be customers who would like to opt for new technology and would help in increase in sales as well," he noted.

When asked about the entry of Chinese automakers in the country and its impact on established players like HMIL, Kim said, "The difference between us and them is that while they are bringing their existing products, we have been developing products specifically for the Indian market."

"We have developed products like Venue keeping in mind Indian customer. We make products after understanding the unique requirements of customers here. That is the main difference. Besides, we are present here for over two decades now and have established a wide sales network," he added.

Besides SAIC-owned MG Motor, which is already established in the country, few other Chinese automakers like Great Wall Motor Company and First Automotive Works (FAW) are likely to announce their entry into Indian auto market in the upcoming Auto Expo.

When asked to comment on increase in competition in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with the entry of Chinese companies, Kim said that HMIL has globally accepted products which could be introduced in the country.

"The Chinese OEMs sell most of their electric vehicle volume in China, but in our case we are selling in Europe, US and many other advanced markets. We can bring globally accepted EVs into the market and at the same time we are also developing mass-market EV especially for this market," he added.

The mass-market EV will be developed according to the needs of the Indian customer, Kim noted, adding that the company has already initiated work on the project.

HMIL has already sold 300 units of Kona Electric and has also received additional bookings for 400 units, he said.

Besides, the company would continue to offer diesel vehicles as there would be much bigger demand for such vehicles after Maruti Suzuki getting out of the equation, Kim said.

The company would try "not to surprise" customers with pricing for BS-VI diesel cars, he noted.

"Our R&D and procurement teams are working at ways to reduce cost as we would like to give affordable solution to the customers," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyundai HMIL Hyundai India auto industry
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp