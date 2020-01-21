Sanjiv Chadha appointed as CEO of Bank of Baroda; Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday approved the selection of heads of four public sector banks (PSBs) including State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of the Financial Services for appointment of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the MD of SBI for a period of three years, according to an order. He is currently serving as the deputy MD of the SBI.

Further, the committee has also cleared the name of Sanjiv Chadha to be appointed as MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda. He is currently serving as the deputy MD of the SBI. He will assume charges from February 1.

Lingam Venkata Prabhakar, who is serving as executive director of Punjab National Bank, will be appointed as MD and CEO of Canara Bank. Atanu Kumar Das is appointed as MD and CEO of Bank of India.