Home Business

Economic slowdown to hit insurance premium growth: Moody’s

The ratings agency expects growth to slow further to 4.9 per cent in FY20 before partly recovering to 6.3 per cent in FY21.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Economic slowdown, Share market

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  India’s slowing economy will be a drag on insurance premium growth over the next two to three years, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Although the supportive measures put in place by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will help counter balance the deteriorating economic environment, insurers’ premium growth will likely be affected, it added.

“India’s GDP growth weakened to its slowest rate in five years in the fiscal year ended March 2019, and the resultant financial pressure on rural households amid weaker job creation is in turn also weighing on premium growth,” said Benjamin Serra, senior VP, Moody’s.

He added though the country’s low insurance penetration rate suggests ample room for further growth, supportive government and regulatory initiatives were also helping mitigate the currently challenging environment for Indian insurance and reinsurance companies. India’s real GDP growth declined to 6.8 per cent in FY19, the lowest in five years.

The ratings agency expects growth to slow further to 4.9 per cent in FY20 before partly recovering to 6.3 per cent in FY21. The slowdown, which has increased financial pressure on rural households amid weaker job creation, will weigh on (re)insurance premium growth.

According to Moody’s, health premiums in particularly are likely to increase, thanks to roll out of Ayushman Bharat, a government-funded programme that aims to provide 100 million families with up to Rs 5 lakh health cover per year.

The IRDAI has also put in place measures, including the removal of the limit of foreign ownership stakes in Indian insurance intermediaries, which will strengthen distribution capabilities. It also plans to introduce a new risk-based capital system with similar principles as the Europe’s Solvency II regime, which should help improve insurers’ risk management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moodys Economic slowdown Slowdown
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp