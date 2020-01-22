Home Business

India joins WEF reskilling initiative as founding member

Reskilling Revolution aims to future-proof workers from technological change and help economies by providing new skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the WEF said

Published: 22nd January 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | AP

By PTI

DAVOS: India on Wednesday joined as a founding government member the World Economic Forum's Reskilling Revolution, an initiative to provide one billion people with better education, skills and jobs by 2030.

The scheme aims to future-proof workers from technological change and help economies by providing new skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the WEF said.

Founding governments include Brazil, France, India, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, UAE and the US.

Business partners include PwC, Salesforce, ManpowerGroup, Infosys, LinkedIn, Coursera Inc. and The Adecco Group.

"The best way to foster a more cohesive and inclusive society is to provide everybody with a decent job and income. Here in Davos, we are creating a public-private platform to give one billion people the skills they need in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The scale and urgency of this transformation calls for nothing short of a reskilling revolution," said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum (WEF).

To date, over 415 private sector companies have pledged more than 14.5 million career-enhancement opportunities for American workers over the next five years.

Initiatives like these show that these combined public-private efforts can and will achieve the one billion goal, the WEF said.

LinkedIn will be a data partner for the Reskilling Revolution initiative.

The WEF also released on Wednesday a report titled 'Jobs of Tomorrow: Mapping Opportunity in the New Economy'.

It worked with LinkedIn, Coursera Inc and Burning Glass Technologies to map seven emerging professional clusters and 96 fastest-growing jobs within them.

About the initiative, Ivanka Trump, assistant and advisor to US President Donald Trump, said the United States is a leading example of when the public and private sectors come together to prioritise workers and ensure them, their families and respective economies are prepared for the changing nature of work and the workplace.

One billion lives will be changed by 2030 through this Reskilling Revolution and the Trump administration, through its Pledge to America's Workers, is excited to continue to serve as a catalyst for private-sector engagement worldwide, she said.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, "We are excited to partner with the World Economic Forum through the Reskilling Revolution initiative.

"As availability of digital talent continues to be one of the greatest barriers for enterprises to transform, organizations need to nurture a culture that enables talent - across disciplines and skills - to benefit from a continuum of lifelong learning that prepares them for the future of work.

We are keen to help drive the transformation," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World economic forum Reskilling Revolution
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp