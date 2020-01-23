Home Business

Tata Projects bags Rs 6,000-crore orders in oil, gas refinery sector

BPCL's order is for its 2G bio-ethanol project in Bargarh, Odisha, with a proposed production capacity of 100 kilolitres per day of second-generation ethanol.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tata group

Image for representational purpose for Tata group companies (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Engineering firm Tata Projects on Thursday said it has bagged four contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore in the oil and gas refinery sector in Odisha and Rajasthan.

Of the four orders, three are from state-owned HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) and one from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the company said in a statement.

BPCL's order is for its 2G bio-ethanol project in Bargarh, Odisha, with a proposed production capacity of 100 kilolitres per day of second-generation ethanol.

The other three orders pertain to HRRL's upcoming greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Rajasthan.

The scope of these contracts includes work for crude and vacuum distillation unit (CDU-VDU), delayed coker unit with unsaturated LPG treating unit and vacuum gas oil hydrotreating unit and refinery.

"As a leading engineering and technology company, we have a specialised division that executes construction of environmentally beneficial and challenging projects.

Hence, we seek to undertake projects that improve the lives of communities and support national developmental objectives at the same time," Tata Projects Managing Director Vinayak Deshpande said.

Tata Projects provides end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission and distribution systems, fully integrated rail and metro systems, commercial buildings and airports, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

"Energy is an area wherein every country needs to focus since it directly affects the economic growth and welfare of citizens.

As a company, we are certain that these projects will further strengthen India's energy security while providing an impetus to national development," Tata Projects Chief Operating Officer (Industrial Systems) Satyanarayana K said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Projects gas refinery sector oil refinery sector
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp