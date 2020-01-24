Home Business

Operations may be impacted due to bank unions' two-day strike: SBI

Bank unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest lender SBI on Friday said its operations may be impacted to some extent due the proposed two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31.

The bank has however made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, the State Bank of India (SBI) said in a filing to the BSE. "While Bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted to some extent by the strike," the filing said.

Bank unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). "We have been advised by IBA that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) which constitutes 9 major unions has given a call for an all India strike by Bank employees on 31st January and 1st February, 2020," the filing said.

The UFBU constitutes All India Bank Employees' Association, All India Bank Officers' Confederation, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees Federation, Indian National Bank Officers' Congress, National Organisation Of Bank Workers and National Organisation of Bank Officers.

