Home Business

Air India sale: Bidders to have access to debt-laden airline's records in initial stage

Besides, a due diligence report about the airline would be provided to potential bidders before the request for proposal (RFP) stage.

Published: 27th January 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Potential bidders for Air India will have access to draft share purchase agreement and all records of the airline in the initial stage of the disinvestment process itself, according to a bid document.

Besides, a due diligence report about the airline would be provided to potential bidders before the request for proposal (RFP) stage.

Generally, access to all data records and draft share purchase agreement (SPA) are provided to bidders put in their interest after the preliminary information memorandum (PIM) stage.

The government on Monday came out with the PIM for 100 per cent disinvestment of debt-laden Air India as well as the sale of Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in equal joint venture AISATS.

ALSO READ | Modi Government relaxes bidding norms for Air India stake sale compared to 2018

An official in the know said the legal and technical aspects of various contracts would be looked at during the due diligence process.

The government would soon be appointing a technical and a legal advisor for carrying out the due diligence.

Entities seeking access to "data room" and SPA would have to deposit Rs 1 crore.

The last date for submitting expression of interest (EoI) is March 17 while the last date for queries related to the disinvestment is February 1.

In 2018, the government had proposed to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players.

However, there were no bidders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India sale
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp