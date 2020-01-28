Home Business

Coal India gets green nod for 17 mining projects: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

The state-owned company will produce 750 million tonnes of coal in the next financial year, the coal ministry had earlier said.

Published: 28th January 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India (CIL) has received green clearances for 17 mining projects, a move that will enable the world's largest coal miner to achieve one-billion-tonne production target, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has said.

In a tweet the minister said: "For making PM @NarendraModi Ji's vision of 24x7 'Power for All' a reality, @CoalMinistry in co-ordination with @moefcc has got the environment clearances to 17 new and existing coal projects and 3 washeries of @CoalIndiaHQ."

"These clearances will add 150 million tonnes of coal in @CoalIndiaHQ kitty in next five years and increase its washing capacity by 25 MTPA enabling the company to achieve 1 billion tonnes of coal production by FY23-24," he tweeted.

The state-owned company will produce 750 million tonnes of coal in the next financial year, the coal ministry had earlier said.

CIL will further produce one billion tonnes of coal by FY2024, it had said.

The PSU is currently given the target of producing 660 million tonnes of coal amounting to 82 per cent of the country's coal output.

In its annual report 2018-19, the company had said 54 of its coal mining projects were facing delays due to various reasons such as contractual issues and delay in green clearances among others.

"A total of 120 coal projects costing Rs 20 crore and above are in different stages of implementation. Out of which 66 projects are on schedule and 54 projects are delayed," Coal India had said.

The major reasons for delay in implementation of these projects are delays in obtaining environment clearance, forest clearance, possessions of land and issues related to resettlement and rehabilitation, contractual issues and evacuation facilities among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coal India coal mining Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp