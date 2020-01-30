Home Business

Budget 2020: 7 key changes brought by Modi government since 2014

Since the NDA came to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has brought in several changes in the budget -- both in terms of style and substance. Here's a list.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

Amid the economic slowdown, India Inc and the general public are eager to see how Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the situation through the Union Budget. Sitharaman, who presented her maiden budget last year, is the second woman to do so after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Since the NDA came to power in 2014, the Modi government has brought in several changes in the budget -- both in terms of style and substance. Here's a list: 

Budget date

In 2017, the date on which the budget is presented was changed to February 1 from the last working day of February.

Jettisoning the briefcase

In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided to end the age-old tradition of carrying the budget documents in a leather briefcase. Instead, she brought a folder wrapped in a red cloth. Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian said, "It is an Indian tradition which symbolizes our departure from the slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a 'bahi khata'(ledger)."

Merger of Railway and Union Budgets

Till 2017, the Railway Budget was presented a few days before the Union Budget but this tradition was broken by the NDA government. On September 21, 2017, the Modi government approved the merger of the Railway and Union Budgets from the following year, scrapping a 92-year-old policy.

Income tax limit

In 2014, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the personal income tax limit to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. For senior citizens, it was raised to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.

Surcharge on super-rich

In the 2016 Union Budget, the Modi government raised the surcharge for those who earn more than Rs 1 crore to 15 per cent from 12 per cent. The NDA also introduced a surcharge of 10 per cent in 2017 on those with an annual taxable income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore. In 2019, the surcharge for those earning between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore was increased to 25 per cent from 15 per cent, while the surcharge for those earning above Rs 5 crore was increased to 37 per cent from 22 per cent. 

Tax rate cut

One of the most welcomed changes was the tax rate cut that the Modi government introduced in 2017. The rate was cut to 5 per cent from 10 per cent for those whose income falls between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Abolition of wealth tax

While the income tax slabs remained unchanged, a big move was the abolition of wealth tax that was replaced by an additional surcharge on people with a taxable income of more than Rs 1 crore. Moreover, Jaitley increased the deduction limit on the health insurance premiums and the transport allowance exemption. He also announced an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 for contributions under the National Pension Scheme.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union budget Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp