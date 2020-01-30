Home Business

Food, snack start-ups raising funds

It’s not just the technology or mobility services start-ups anymore, the fledgling firms in Indian food and snacks segment as well are now getting bullish on fund-raising.

BENGALURU:  It’s not just the technology or mobility services start-ups anymore, the fledgling firms in Indian food and snacks segment as well are now getting bullish on fund-raising. Bengaluru-based food start-up Samosa Singh has raised a total of $2.7 million (Rs 17 crore) in a Series A funding round led by SHE Capital, with participation from Fireside Ventures, early-stage fund Equanimity Investments, Japan-based AET Fund, and the AL Trust.

The fresh capital will enable the Indian snacks brand, founded in 2016, to scale up its operations, increase its production capabilities, and expand to multiple cities, while also allowing it to enter households through their cloud kitchen model quick delivery. Led by Shikhar Veer Singh and Nidhi Singh, Samosa Singh aims to expand in 100-plus cloud kitchens by the end of 2020. 

“We have found a set of partners whose ideals align with ours. Their backing and experience will allow us to expand our presence across India and increase our production capacity, enabling samosa lovers across India to experience the change,” said Shikhar, co-founder and CEO, Samosa Singh. The company currently operates in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with plans to establish presence in South India next year. 

