Home Business

Zeta to smoothen customers’ banking experience with its platform Tachyon

Further, the company is looking to expand its business in the US and Europe.

Published: 30th January 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bengaluru-based fintech firm Zeta has unveiled its banking platform Tachyon, which can be used to power debit, credit, and prepaid products for retail and commercial customers of banks and fintech firms. It has a comprehensive end-to-end card management system, universal switch and payment engine, it said.  

The platform is connected to payment networks and supports multiple modes of payments. “Banks run several products on antiquated software that cannot cope with the ever changing needs and demands of digital-native customers. Tachyon is a modular, mobile first, banking platform that enables rapid product deployment, and provides a modern UX that helps banks increase customer engagement, retention and revenue,” said Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder, CEO, Zeta. Founded in 2015, it claims that Tachyon’s platform is in-built with bank grade security and first in class features for end customers for a safer and peaceful banking experience. The platform, with its modules and apps, currently powers prepaid cards, employee benefits, expense management, gift cards and other experiences for millions of users and corporate customers of financial institutions and issuers within India and other countries globally.

Further, the company is looking to expand its business in the US and Europe. "We have been building the product for four years and will be launching it in the US, which is the biggest market for fintechs, and European countries this year,” said Turakhia who is known to bootstrap companies like Directi and Media.net. Over $70 million has been invested in the company, including $40 million by him and co-founders and $30 million by Sodexo, for creating a product suite targeted at banks, he said.

Safe and user-friendly
Zeta claims that Tachyon’s platform is in-built with bank grade security and first in class features for customers for a safer and peaceful banking experience. The platform, with its modules and apps, powers prepaid cards, employee benefits, expense management, gift cards and other experiences for millions of users and corporate customers

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zeta Tachyon
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp