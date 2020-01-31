Economic Survey turns to Thalinomics to show how life has changed for the better now

Sindhu Chandrasekaran By

Rising inflation may have burnt a hole in the common man's pocket but the Economic Survey which was presented on Friday proves otherwise, as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian explained in a novel chapter named 'Thalinomics.'

In the chapter, the survey compares the price of standard vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis across the country and concludes that the affordability of vegetarian 'thalis' has improved.

Using the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, the survey found that affordability of vegetarian thalis improved 29 per cent from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that of non-vegetarian thalis improved by 18 per cent.

This conclusion was arrived at after analysing the price data from the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers from April 2006 to October 2019.

According to the survey, a vegetarian thali comprises a serving of cereals, sabzi and dal while a non-vegetarian thali comprises cereals, sabzi and a non-vegetarian component.

It is mentioned that the thali prices were determined by taking into account the prices for cereals, sabzi, dal as well as the cost of fuel that goes into making a meal.

As a result, an average household of five individuals that eats two vegetarian thalis a day gained around Rs 10,887 on average per year, while a non-vegetarian household gained Rs 11,787 on average per year.

