Home Business

It's easier to buy a gun in Delhi than to set up a restaurant: Economic Survey

"Although India has significantly reduced the time and cost of starting a business, a lot more needs to be done," it said.

Published: 31st January 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

K. V. Subramanian Chief Economic Advisor with his team during a press conference on Economic Survey 2019-2020 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said India has jumped 79 positions in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings, improving from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019. However, the survey observes that the country is still lagging behind in parameters such as the ease of starting a business, registering property, paying taxes and enforcing contracts.

The survey's chapter about 'Targeting Ease of Doing Business in India' throws light on how difficult it is to set up a restaurant in India when compared to other countries. The survey pointed out that while China and Singapore require only four licences to open an eatery, India requires more. 

ALSO READ: Governments have no business to be in business, suggests CEA. Now, it's over to Nirmala!

The survey said Delhi requires 26 documents while Bangaluru and Mumbai ask for 36 and 22 respectively. Apart from that, to open a restaurant in Delhi, one must have a ‘Police Eating House License’ from the Delhi Police which asks for 45 documents when compared to just 19 needed to buy a gun.  

"Although India has significantly reduced the time and cost of starting a business, a lot more needs to be done," it said.

Further, it said that when one looked at the performance of India's peer nations like China, Brazil and Indonesia on the same parameters, it can be seen that China fares much better than India on virtually all parameters.

ALOS READ: Lavender Economic Survey says growth has bottomed out, pegs GDP for FY21 at 6-6.5%

"An entrepreneur has to go through 10 procedures to set up a business in India taking 17-18 days to do so. On the other hand, Indonesia and Brazil require one extra process than India to open a business," it said, adding that Indonesia took four days less than India while Brazil took almost the same time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chief economic adviser K V Subramanian
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp