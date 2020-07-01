Covid-19: IndiGo extends leave without pay, Vistara to cut salaries

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as airlines have resumed commercial operations on domestic routes, they continue to struggle to make payments to its workforce. As per a latest development, India’s leading carrier IndiGo has started laying off a certain sections of its employees, beside extending leave without pay for others

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines-backed Vistara is going for a pay cut between 5 and 20 per cent till December this year for around 40 per cent of its employees.

An employee at Indigo said that the company has already asked some of its cabin crew members and the ground staff to put in papers. As per an email communication to employees which was seen by TNIE, the company said, “another 5.5 days of additional LWP to a total of 10 days LWP for a full-time leave program and this would be prorated for other leave programs based on available days...

There will also be a salary revision for under training transition captains and transition first officers,” said the mail. The airline issued a statement stating the layoff was a temporary measure and “it’ll be reviewed basis the changes in our capacity.” Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told employees in an email: “For pilots, we will continue with the reduction of monthly base flying allowance to 20 hours for July to December 2020.”