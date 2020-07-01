STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hero MotoCorp, Honda two-wheelers witness four times jump in June sales

Honda said that total two-wheeler dispatches shot up nearly 4 times to 210,879 units in June’20 compared to 54,820 units in May’20.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday reported that two-wheeler sales jumped up to 4 times in June when compared to May sales figure. The jump was mainly attributed to the opening of showrooms nationwide and preference given to private mobility over public transport during the ongoing pandemic. 

Honda said that total two-wheeler dispatches shoot up nearly 4 times to 210,879 units in June’20 (202,837 domestic and 8,042 exports) compared to 54,820 units in May’20 (54,000 domestic and 820 exports).

With more and more Indians now preferring personal mobility for safety, Honda’s retails jumped 156 per cent to nearly 3 lac units in June’20 from 1.15 lac units in May, the company said. 

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “Around 95 per cent of Honda dealers resumed their business, while our supply chain further stabilized to align with the rebooting of our production operations in all the 4 plants. With over 150 per cent spike in our retails, June turned out to be the first confidence booster."

"Honda 2Wheelers created new buzz in the market introducing maximum number of four BS-VI models in just 1 month - CD 110 Dream, Grazia 125, 2020 Africa Twin & Livo. We are also witnessing a new demand getting unlocked with preference to personal mobility over public transport and two wheelers becoming first choice to this shift in the market.”

Similarly, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp said wholesale deliveries made to dealerships of over 450,744 units – a record sequential growth of four times over the 112,682 units dispatched in May’20. 

"Sales of over 4.5 lakh two-wheelers in a highly disrupted month is also a clear signal of the resilience of the Indian economy to be able to revive in the face of any adversity. This has vindicated our strong belief in the robust fundamentals of the Indian economy," Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO – Hero MotoCorp said.

"A major part of the market demand is emanating from the rural and semi-urban markets, which have been helped to a large extent by the various stimulus packages rolled out by the government. A combination of multiple factors, including the forecast of a normal monsoon, a bumper Rabi crop and the upcoming festive season are expected to keep the momentum going over the next few months," he added. 

