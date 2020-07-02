STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 impact: Grim future ahead of Mumbai restaurateurs

Many hotel owners have decided to shut down or suspend operations till the health crisis ends. 

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurant

Representational image

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The hospitality and restaurant industry has been reeling under coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. 

Many hotel owners have decided to shut down or suspend operations till the health crisis sees an end. 

Milind Samel, who owns the hotel, Yellow Chilli, at Dadar along with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, said that things are bad for the hotel industry.

“In one word, there is doom,” said Samel describing the crisis in hospitality industry.

He added that the hotel has been closed for the past three months. “Now, they want to reopen for the parcel service but there are no adequate staffers since they've returned to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

"We had decided to restart the hotel with the available staff but on last Tuesday, one of our staff members got infected with the virus. The government really needs to step in and help us,” Samel who pays over Rs 4 lakh monthly rent said. 

There is no income but there's a lot of expenses arising from maintenance, salaries to employees, electricity bill etc. 

Sagar Hugale, another hotel owner said that they have rented the hotel premises but the person who runs the hotel has not paid the rent for the last three months.

“We get over Rs 5 lakh as rent for our hotel but after the outbreak of COVID-19, the person who runs our hotel shown is unable to pay rent.

We are confused, if he has not earned anything, how we can ask him to pay the rent. It is morally wrong." 

What caught him by surprise was the hefty electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh, even though the hotel was shut. 

He said that the government has not uttered a single word of helping their industry. “Last three months, the hotels were closed down and there is no response to parcel services as well. If things continue like this, how we can survive and there is no guarantee of this health crisis getting over soon,” Hugale pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai hotels Mumbai Maharashtra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp