STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CAIT seeks audience with government panel set up to probe data sharing practices of banned apps

The panel has been set up to conduct a detailed probe into the data-sharing practices of these apps, including TikTok and WeChat.

Published: 03rd July 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphone, Iphone, Technology

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders' body CAIT on Friday wrote to the government seeking an opportunity to present its views in front of a government-constituted committee set up to probe the data sharing practices of 59 Chinese apps banned by India.

The panel has been set up to conduct a detailed probe into the data-sharing practices of these apps, including TikTok and WeChat.

In a letter to IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said since the opportunity of hearing will be given by the panel to owners of these banned applications, "We should also be given an equal opportunity before the high-powered committee constituted by the government to place our case as to why the ban on these applications are necessary and is in the larger interest of the country.

"The Union government recently banned 59 Chinese apps citing a threat to national security. The traders' body has been running a campaign for boycott of Chinese goods titled "Bhartiya Saamaan - Hamara Abhiman" since June 10.

CAIT said it had in a communication sent to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on 21 June demanded imposition of a ban on Chinese applications "since it was apprehended that the data acquired by these applications might be transferring to China which could pose serious threat to security of the country".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAIT China apps Banned apps
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp