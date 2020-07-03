STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rural sentiment lifts tractor sales, muted infra activity hits CV demand

Sonalika reported a 55 per cent growth in its domestic sales in June 2020 at 15,200 units, while Escorts’ (EAM’s) domestic sales stood at 10,623 tractors, a growth of 22.8 per cent year-on-year.

Published: 03rd July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Favourable factors such as the timely arrival of the south west monsoon, a record Rabi crop and recent government initiatives to support farmers’ incomes helped tractor manufacturers report robust sales growth in June. 

Sonalika reported a 55 per cent growth in its domestic sales in June 2020 at 15,200 units, while Escorts’ (EAM’s) domestic sales stood at 10,623 tractors, a growth of 22.8 per cent year-on-year. Market leader Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) domestic sales surged 12 per cent to 35,844 units, as against 31,879 units sold in June 2019. 

Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, M&M said, “The timely arrival of the south west monsoon, combined benefits of a record Rabi crop, Government support for Agri initiatives and very good progress in the sowing of the Kharif crop have led to positive sentiments among farmers. These underlying factors along with better cash flows in rural markets have helped boost tractor demand during June.”
Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said that the farmers were happy with the money in their hands on account of a good rabi harvest.

“This positive sentiment is expected to continue and we are well positioned to gain from the same,” he added While tractor sales picked up, demand for commercial vehicles continue to remain weak on account of a fall in infrastructure and mining activity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Tata Motors, India’s largest CV maker, disclosed a 90 per cent fall in CV sales in the first quarter of FY21. Tata sold 9,274 units between April-June this fiscal as against 94,934 units during the same period last year. 

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland also reported a 81 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,394 units in June. Girish Wagh, President, CV Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “There are early recovery signs in a few sectors, and we look forward to a gradual pickup in demand on the back of  overall economic recovery, while we continue to address challenges of intermittent demand and supply disruptions”. 

Royal Enfield woos women riders 
To attract more customers, motorcycle major Royal Enfield has launched an apparel and riding gear range exclusively targetted at women riders in India.  The collection has been crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of the female customer and the varied weather conditions across the country.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tractor
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp