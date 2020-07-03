Securities Appellate Tribunal to remain closed till July 17 amid coronavirus pandemic

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till July 17 in view of the lockdown extended in the containment zones in Mumbai to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the tribunal had said it would remain closed till June 30. In view of the extension of the lockdown order issued by the state government of Maharashtra on June 29, the lockdown in containment zones in Mumbai has been extended till July 31.

Considering the current situation, the judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till July 17, SAT said in a notification.

Besides, the tribunal will function from July 20 between 11:30 am and 4:30 pm and urgent cases will be heard during July 20-24.

Also, the office of the registry remains open between 11:00 am to 3:30 pm, with limited staff for the purpose of administrative work, it added.

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

In addition, the matters fixed for hearing from July 1-3 will now stand adjourned till August 19, 20, 24, respectively.

Meanwhile, matters fixed for hearing from July 6-10 will now stand adjourned till August 25, 26, 27, 31 and September 1, respectively, the tribunal noted.

For the matters fixed for hearing on July 13-17 will now be fixed for hearing on September 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, respectively.