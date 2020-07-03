Two-wheeler sales see sharp improvement

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two-wheeler companies have reported a substantial improvement in June 2020 sales, according to data released by the companies. Royal Enfield reported selling 36,510 motorcycles in June 2020 in the domestic market compared to 55,082 units last year. While sales declined 34% year-on-year, the company had sold 18,429 units in May 2020.

TVS Motors’ domestic two-wheeler sales nearly tripled to 1,44,817 units in June compared to only 41,067 units in May 2020. However, a year ago, the company had sold only 2,26,279 units. TVS Motors said it resumed operations in a graded manner across its three factories and that it was upbeat about growth.

Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales in June stood at 1,46,695 units, down 26% against 199,340 units a year ago. However, it was still nearly four times higher than sales seen in May 2020, which had stood at just 39,286 units.