Deadline to file income tax returns for 2019-20 extended to November 30

By Online Desk

The Income Tax Department has decided to further extend the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to November 30.

The decision to push the date came in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines...We do hope this helps you plan things better," the department tweeted on Saturday.

Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better.#ITDateExtension#FacilitationDuringCovid#WeCare #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ZoGBpok3V7 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 4, 2020

Earlier this week, the I-T department had announced the extension of the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 to July 31.



"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended the deadlines. Now, tax-saving investments/payments for FY 2019-20 can be made up to July 31, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the I-T Department had tweeted.

Apart from these extensions, last week, the Centre extended the deadline for filing revised income tax returns (ITR) for the 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that the final date for filing income tax returns for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) has been extended to November 30, 2020.

"Hence, the returns of income which are required to be filed by July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 can be filed by November 30, 2020. Consequently, the date for furnishing tax audit report has also been extended to October 31, 2020,” it stated.

Also, the date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended to March 31, 2021 in the wake of the pandemic.