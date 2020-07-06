STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CEAT Tyres makes foray into PPE segment, launches S95 mask

The GoSafe S95 masks come with formidable six-layer filter protection, it said, adding that the innermost layer is made of soft anti-bacterial fabric.

Coronavirus; masks

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: RPG group company CEAT Tyres on Monday announced its foray into the personal protective equipment (PPE) segment with the launch of anti-pollution S95 mask, GoSafe, amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The six-layered washable and reusable mask, priced at Rs 249 per unit, are available across its exclusive branded stores 'CEAT Shoppe' and also on various e-commerce websites, the company said in a release.

"CEAT Tyres has introduced the GoSafe S95 face mask to help India stay safe. With this, the company has made a foray into the PPE business in line with its commitment to safety," the tyre maker said in the release.

CEAT Tyres Chief Marketing Officer Amit Tolani said the objective of making a foray into the business of PPE is to plug the paucity of safe and reliable products like masks, especially at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"In these unusual times, personal safety, hygiene, and protection are a real concern."

Tolani said the company will soon introduce more products under its GoSafe range and expand the existing mask range to play an active part in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GoSafe S95 masks come with formidable six-layer filter protection, it said, adding that the innermost layer is made of soft anti-bacterial fabric.

The next three layers provide microbe protection and consist of small particle filters for added safety.

The air mesh in the outermost layer filters particles and contaminants.

The adjustable nose clip makes them breathable and splash/droplet-resistant ensuring safety and comfort, designed for everyone, and can be washed and reused up to 30 times, CEAT said in the release.

