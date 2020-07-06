STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Digital account keeping saves time and money: HostBooks

Gurugram-based fintech startup HostBooks has seen a significant growth in its financial management services during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks

Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram-based fintech startup HostBooks has seen a significant growth in its financial management services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The introduction of GST has made easy, simplified account-keeping a critical must for most entrepreneurs, observes Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks in an interview with The New Indian Express. Digital account-keeping and storage are crucial tools in this new system and SMEs have to take advantage of that, he adds.

What are the problems faced by small businesses with regards to filings. Especially GST returns?

With the introduction of GST, the taxation system has evolved significantly, everything has now moved to online system including return filing, reconciliation and assessment. The billing and invoicing system has changed with the concept of e-invoice and digitally backtracking of transactions. The mapping & matching concept and online GST regime made it impossible to be compliant in old paper filing and here the role comes for an efficient all-in-one solution like HostBooks. 

For SME business, HostBooks automates everything like billing, purchases recording, matching, filing single click GST returns, pooling all bank accounts, handles books of accounts, reports inventory, income tax, TDS, point-of-sale so on and so forth. The Inbuilt document management system, the Business intelligence tool and its ability to process & manage data on the fly anywhere anytime empowers a business to be self- driven. It automates banked business processes, reduces compliance burdens hence saves time and money for the business. 

SMEs are facing serious financial issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic...

SME’s have been the most affected in their business during this COVID pandemic. They are trying hard to bring back the efficiency in the 4P’s i.e. Product (service), Profitability, Placement, Positioning which has been severely disrupted due to this pandemic. Quick adoption of a strong, agile, sophisticated and automated digital backbone system will accelerate the recovery and possibly growth. With the informal cash business drying out, the only option left with the SMEs is to be compliant and bank on the formal institutional lending option from banks and FII for their working capital needs. 

How big is the market and how is HostBooks doing? 

The SME market is huge and a significant part of them are digitally unserved. Hence, the market is huge and we see immense business potential. Presently,we are serving ~51,000 users through the platform, ~30% of which we added during this pandemic. We have grown strongly in terms of our monthly run-rate and have a strong business plan to serve 2 million in the next 3 years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp