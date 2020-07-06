STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IOC, ONGC, other PSUs implementing Rs 3.57 lakh crore on 859 projects, will boost employment

A total of more than 9.74 crore man-days of employment is expected to be generated from the completion of these projects.

Published: 06th July 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC, Indian Oil Corp

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is implementing projects to upgrade oil refineries as well as expand pipeline network to take fuel to every nook and corner. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oil PSUs such as IOC and ONGC are implementing about Rs 3.57 lakh crore worth of projects across the entire hydrocarbon value chain that will further enhance energy accessibility, create jobs and boost the economy, the Petroleum Ministry said on Monday.

In Twitter posts, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said out of Rs 3.57 lakh crore being spent on 859 projects, over Rs 60,000 crore will be invested during fiscal 2020-21.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior officials of the ministry "reviewed the ongoing oil and gas projects started by PSUs since the resumption of economic activities from April 20, 2020".

"As on 1st July 2020 work on 859 projects worth about Rs 3,57,000 crore involving in refinery, exploration and production, marketing infrastructure, pipelines, city gas distribution network and in the entire value chain of oil and gas is going on in full swing," it said.

The ministry, however, did not give a timeframe for the investment of Rs 3.57 lakh crore.

While state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is implementing projects to upgrade oil refineries as well as expand pipeline network to take fuel to every nook and corner, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is exploring for oil and gas in desserts to deepsea.

The crude oil that ONGC produces from fields or which IOC imports, is converted into fuel such as petrol, diesel, and LPG at refineries and sold to customers.

"Out of the total anticipated cost of these projects more than Rs 60,000 crore will be spent in FY 2020-21," the ministry said.

A total of more than 9.74 crore man-days of employment is expected to be generated from the completion of these projects.

Out of this, more than 3.5 crore man-days of employment is expected to be generated in fiscal through March 2021 (FY21) itself.

For the period between April 29 and June 30, employment of more than 48.96 lakh man-days has been generated in the execution of these oil and gas projects, the ministry said adding Rs 1,395 crore has been disbursed to workers as payout during this period.

"These oil & gas projects will further enhance energy accessibility, create new employment opportunities, and give stimulus to economic growth," it said.

Pradhan "advised the PSUs to be more 'Vocal for Local' to contribute to #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan & strengthen #MakeInIndia."

'Vocal for Local' is the war cry for raising domestic capabilities to cut reliance on imports for meeting needs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IOC ONGC energy accessibility Oil Jobs economy COVID 19 crisis
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp