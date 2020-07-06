STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Karur Vysya Bank partners with Star Health Insurance

By the agreement, all the health insurance products of Star Health & Allied Insurance will be made available through all 780 branches of KVB.

Published: 06th July 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Karur Vysya Bank, KVB

Karur Vysya Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Monday announced it has entered into a tie-up with Star Health and Allied Insurance to provide health insurance products to its customers.

By the agreement, all the health insurance products of Star Health & Allied Insurance will be made available through all 780 branches of the Tamil Nadu-based bank, KVB President and Chief Operating Officer J Natarajan said in a statement.

"Karur Vysya Bank is happy to partner with Star Health & Allied Insurance. We are sure that they will provide both cost effective insurance products and quick settlement of claims to our customers, he said.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Managing Director Anand Roy said: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the need for a health insurance cover for all.

"We are happy to tie up with Karur Vysya Bank and offer a wide variety of need based health insurance policies for the banks customers."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karur Vysya Bank Star Health Allied Insurance
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp