Karur Vysya Bank partners with Star Health Insurance

COIMBATORE: The Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Monday announced it has entered into a tie-up with Star Health and Allied Insurance to provide health insurance products to its customers.

By the agreement, all the health insurance products of Star Health & Allied Insurance will be made available through all 780 branches of the Tamil Nadu-based bank, KVB President and Chief Operating Officer J Natarajan said in a statement.

"Karur Vysya Bank is happy to partner with Star Health & Allied Insurance. We are sure that they will provide both cost effective insurance products and quick settlement of claims to our customers, he said.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Managing Director Anand Roy said: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the need for a health insurance cover for all.

"We are happy to tie up with Karur Vysya Bank and offer a wide variety of need based health insurance policies for the banks customers."