Baxter India gets CDSCO nod for use of its Oxiris filter in COVID-19 treatment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Healthcare firm Baxter India on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the use of its Oxiris blood purification filter for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The filter is intended to be used in the critically ill COVID-19 patients in need of blood purification where excessive inflammatory mediators are present, Baxter India said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 cases in India have been spiralling and putting pressure on our the healthcare system. This approval has come at a crucial time when such filter sets are much required to ease the burden on healthcare providers," Baxter India General Manager Ravinder Dang said.

The company hopes that the availability of Oxiris will go a long way in fighting the COVID-19 cases in India, he added.

During blood purification therapy, the patient's blood passes through the Oxiris filter set, where it can adsorb inflammatory mediators, and remove fluid, electrolytes and uremic toxins, before returning the patient's blood to the body, Baxter India said.

Baxter India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baxter International Inc.

It started operations in India in April 1997.