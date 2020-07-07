STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JioMeet unveils additional security features to prevent hacking

JioMeet, which allows up to 24 hours of free video conferencing that are encrypted and password-protected, has added a safety feature.

Published: 07th July 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

JioMeet was being used by Jio employees earlier, but now it has been opened for the public.

JioMeet was being used by Jio employees earlier, but now it has been opened for the public. (Photo | Play Store)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries' unlimited free video conferencing app JioMeet on Tuesday added additional security features to prevent Zoom-like attacks where hackers posted obscene images on screens.

JioMeet, which allows up to 24 hours of free video conferencing that are encrypted and password-protected, has added a safety feature that gives the conference host to disallow guests from joining a meeting without sign-in and disclosing their identity.

The feature, company sources said, was added particularly in light of reports of obscene images appearing on screens during an online class being conducted on video-conferencing tool Zoom.

JioMeet, in the very first week of going live, unveiled six features and enhancements including new functionalities for enterprise customers, sources said adding the new features prevent hackers from entering a conference.

The enhanced feature app is available on Google's Play Store and will be shortly available on iOS, they said.

The new features include personal meeting rooms with the ability to set one's own meeting password to facilitate recurring meetings such as school classes and daily meetings.

Also, a JioMeet user can now enlarge and pin a meeting participant by double-clicking the participant video.

JioMeet also unveiled integration with traditional video conferencing solutions used by enterprise customers for collaboration across multiple offices from fixed locations.

The use case is to offer flexibility for enterprises by allowing their employees to collaborate from office as well as home simultaneously, they said.

The version also has single-use sign-on for enterprise users which allows users to use their existing user-ID and password.

Enterprise users are now able to search and conference with other colleagues without exiting from the main conference.

Also, in this version, JioMeet has refreshed the user interface and look.

JioMeet, which was launched on July 2 evening, supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, meeting schedule features, and more.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit.

Calls can go on as long as 24 hours.

The app allows conferences with participants only from the host's organisation.

Unlike Zoom, JioMeet users can switch from one device to another without dropping out of the call.

Zoom allows sign up only with e-mail ID while JioMeet allows sign up with e-mail and mobile number.

Inside the call, Zoom shows four participants at a time on a single mobile screen (for others, users need to scroll through multiple pages).

JioMeet allows nine active participants on a single mobile screen

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance JioMeet Zoom
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp