Maruti Suzuki India partners with Axis Bank for easy vehicle financing options

The two partners will leverage the strong reach of over 3,000 Maruti Suzuki outlets and more than 4,500 Axis Bank's branch network.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:08 PM

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy vehicle financing options for potential car buyers.

Under the partnership, Axis Bank will offer a variety of options to customers, including 100 per cent on-road funding for salaried customers for eight years, step-up EMI scheme starting at Rs 1,250 per lakh and balloon EMI scheme with final EMI being 25 per cent of loan amount, the company said in a statement.

Besides, the company said as part of the partnership, customers can also choose low equated monthly installment (EMI) scheme for first three months starting with Rs 899.

These offers are valid up to July 31.

"The flexi EMI options are aimed to ease liquidity and repayment stress of customers during these tough times," the company said adding Axis Bank offers auto loans to a wide category of customer segments -- salaried, self-employed and with or without income proof customers.

Commenting on the partnership, MSIL Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "one of the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic has been change in people's behaviour when it comes to mobility. Concern over safety and maintaining social-distancing has uptick the preference for having a personal vehicle."

He further said, "we are confident that this association with Axis Bank will help our customers in offering convenient, affordable and cost-effective finance solution for buying cars."

Axis Bank Executive Director (Retail Banking) Pralay Mondal said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for more creative and flexible financing options and the bank's financing solutions will provide the much-needed hassle-free experience of car buying and financing.

Axis Bank is one of the key partners of Maruti Suzuki for dealer inventory as well as retail financing solutions.

The two partners will leverage the strong reach of over 3,000 Maruti Suzuki outlets and more than 4,500 Axis Bank's branch network to reach out to a wide cross-section of customers across the nation, the statement said.

