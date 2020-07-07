STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ola joins PhonePe to boost its digital payments experience, introduces initial cashback offer

This partnership will also enable PhonePe to offer their services to millions of customers on the Ola platform.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:44 PM

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday announced its strategic partnership with PhonePe to enhance its digital payments experience for its customers.

Ola users can now access experience on the Ola app. Currently, the feature has been rolled out on Android and will be available on iOS soon.

"As PhonePe continues to drive digital payment adoption across the country, we are excited to partner with them to drive this seismic change that will enable us to move a step closer to becoming a Digital India," Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said in a statement.

"We are excited to partner with Ola, India's leading mobility services provider, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers," added Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe.

As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 200 in cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe, said Ola.

