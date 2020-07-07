STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Power completes sale transaction of ships for USD 212.76 million

This is the second asset sale by Tata Power in recent months after the divestment in Cennergi in South Africa.

Published: 07th July 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha

Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha

By ANI

MUMBAI: Singapore-based Trust Energy Resources Pte Ltd (TERPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tata Power, on Tuesday announced the completion of a sale of its three ships to German Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co KG for 212.76 million dollars.

The ships are MV Trust Agility, MV Trust Integrity and MV Trust Amity.

TERPL will now cater to shipping requirements of the company's imported coal-based CGPL plant at Mundra under an asset light model which will help unlock significant value and returns for the shareholders. The sale proceeds will be used towards reducing the debt as well as to fund future growth plans.

"The sale of our shipping assets announced today is in line with our long-term plans to reduce debt and raise funds to invest in our future growth plans, including expanding our presence in the renewable energy business," said CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha.

The sale includes existing long-term contracts associated with the ships with Oldendorff Carriers which is one of the largest dry-bulk shipping companies in the world.

Each year, it carries about 320 million tonnes of bulk and unitised cargo around the world and performs 14,000 port calls in 125 countries. On average, Oldendorff operates 700 chartered and owned ships at any one time.

This is the second asset sale by Tata Power in recent months after the divestment in Cennergi in South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trust Energy Resources Tata Power three ships sale
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp