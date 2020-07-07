STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Unacademy acquires PrepLadder for USD 50 million

PrepLadder specialises in medical examinations and provides access to education services and preparation material for exams such as NEET PG etc.

Published: 07th July 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Edu-tech firm Unacademy on Tuesday said it has acquired PrepLadder, a Chandigarh-based postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform, for USD 50 million (about Rs 374.6 crore).

The acquisition will help Unacademy expand its annual revenues by 15 per cent, it said.

It will further strengthen the company's presence in medical entrance examination categories such as NEET PG and FMGE, Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said.

"Bringing PrepLadder on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the medical entrance examinations category.

"We have been working towards democratising education and this acquisition is a step towards achieving that goal," he added.

The transaction will see the PrepLadder team - comprising 100-150 people - join Unacademy, Munjal said.

As a part of its inorganic growth strategy, Unacademy had recently acquired Kreatryx and taken over the custodianship of CodeChef.

The Unacademy group consists of Unacademy, Unacademy Subscription, Wifistudy, Chamomile Tea with Toppers and Let's Crack it brands.

Started in 2016, PrepLadder specialises in medical examinations and provides access to education services and preparation material for exams such as NEET PG, AIIMS PG, NEET SS, and FMGE.

Founded by Deepanshu Goyal, Vitul Goyal, and Sahil Goyal, the company has expert educators teaching over 85,000 active subscribers.

"Unacademy and PrepLadder are working towards the common goal of making quality education accessible to all.

We believe that the synergies between both products will truly create a mark in the industry," Goyal said.

Munjal said Unacademy has recorded a 100 per cent increase in its paid subscriber base in the last 3 months and monthly watch time minutes has reached an all-time high of over 1 billion.

Also, the average daily watch time across Unacademy platforms has witnessed a similar growth rate as students log onto digital platforms to continue their studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

Additionally, over 5,25,000 learners attempted various mock tests on the platform for competitive examinations during this period, he said.

Bengaluru-based Unacademy currently has over 10,000 educators, more than 30 million learners, and caters to over 35 exam categories.

It is backed by investors like Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unacademy PrepLadder NEET FMGE medical entrance exam
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp