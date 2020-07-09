STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BHEL commissions Solar PV Plant in Madhya Pradesh for Indian Railways

This development marks a major step of merging the advantages of renewable energy in the railway sector in an unprecedented way, the company said.

Published: 09th July 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

BHEL

BHEL (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has successfully commissioned a 1.7 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at Bina in Madhya Pradesh for the Indian Railways.

The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of Indian Railways, a Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) statement said.

"The project is a landmark achievement in the history of solar power, as this is the first time that solar power is being directly used for traction applications.

"Notably, with this, BHEL has achieved direct injection of single-phase 25 kV power to traction substation of Indian Railways," it added.

This is a pilot project by the company developed on turnkey basis on vacant land of Indian Railways.

The concept to design and engineering was carried out in less than one and a half month and the project has been installed and commissioned by the BHEL in just 4 and a half month, the company said.

This development marks a major step of merging the advantages of renewable energy in the railway sector in an unprecedented way, the company said.

With this successful demonstration by BHEL, Indian Railways' objective of turning its huge land bank into captive PV power plants for supporting the Railway traction grid without the support of utilities and the Railways' initiative of Go Green' by 2030, will become a reality, the statement added.

The project has been jointly conceptualised and developed by BHEL and Indian Railways.

BHEL's scope in the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and O&M based on the inputs provided by Indian Railways.

The R&D, development and manufacturing was completed entirely in-house at BHEL facilities at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jhansi and Bhopal.

Solar plant equipment such as PV modules, SCADA system and HT switchgear have been supplied by BHEL's manufacturing units located at Bengaluru and Bhopal respectively.

For the first time development of single-phase 850 kW solar inverters and 400 V/25 kV dry type transformers for outdoor duty has been done, the company said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BHEL Indian Railways solar photovoltaic Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp